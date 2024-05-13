30 percent are necessary

However, the Matura is no longer the great spectre. The reason for this is the 50-50-30 rule. This states that the annual report mark and the examination mark each count for 50 percent of the result, with the examination mark "winning" in cases of doubt. However, this only applies if at least 30 percent of the points are achieved in the Matura. "We have been calling for this measure for a long time and it took a pandemic for it to be implemented," says Ecker. "But now the students can benefit from it."