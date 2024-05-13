One part done
Matura is no longer the great spectre
It's already half-time for the school-leaving exam. The first written subjects have been completed. Mathematics was once again particularly challenging for many students this year. But the Matura has lost the horror of previous years - at least that's what student representatives say.
Most of them are now halfway through the written Matura in German, mathematics and English. French follows today - for those who pass it - and Latin and Greek on Thursday.
Math was more difficult
Mathematics still seems to be the Herculean task for most: "Many perceived it to be somewhat more difficult than in previous years," says Fabian Ecker, Upper Austrian regional chairman of the Union of Secondary School Students. German and English, on the other hand, remained relatively stable: In the AHS English Matura, some had found the text types slightly more difficult this year. State school spokesperson Xaver Eicher agrees: "On the whole, however, everything was within reason."
30 percent are necessary
However, the Matura is no longer the great spectre. The reason for this is the 50-50-30 rule. This states that the annual report mark and the examination mark each count for 50 percent of the result, with the examination mark "winning" in cases of doubt. However, this only applies if at least 30 percent of the points are achieved in the Matura. "We have been calling for this measure for a long time and it took a pandemic for it to be implemented," says Ecker. "But now the students can benefit from it."
Orally in June
According to the Directorate of Education, no feedback or complaints have been received to date. As things stand, it can therefore be assumed that everything has gone according to plan. The foreign language exams will be followed by the oral exams in June.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.