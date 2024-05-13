Rain and sun
Low “July” brings changeable weather to Tyrol
After the sunny Mother's Day weekend, the Tyroleans have to get ready for a changeable week. This is due to the low pressure system called "Juli", which is located over the North Atlantic and also brings a weak southerly current with it.
"Monday will bring lots of clouds. It will start raining on the main Alpine ridge in the morning," says Ubimet meteorologist Nikolas Zimmermann. There may also be thunderstorms and downpours here and there. "Temperatures in the Inn Valley will be a maximum of 20 degrees, in Lienz even as low as 16."
On Thursday, it will be foehn again, which means the sun will shine more often. Only in the afternoon will there be isolated thunderstorms along the northern edge of the Alps.
Ubimet-Meteorologe Nikolas Zimmermann
Tuesday will be slightly foehn
It should be slightly foehn on Tuesday in North Tyrol, with the sun shining more frequently from the sky. "Spring clouds will gather in the afternoon and I expect showers in the Außerfern," says the expert. In East Tyrol, however, it will remain cloudy with showers throughout the day. The thermometer will climb up to 25 degrees in North Tyrol and 17 degrees in East Tyrol.
Umbrellas should be ready to hand on Wednesday
The umbrella will be used again on Wednesday. "The clouds are getting thicker and a front is moving through," says Zimmermann. It is likely to rain widely and thunderstorms are to be expected in the northern Alps. The meteorologist expects up to 22 degrees in North Tyrol and 15 degrees in East Tyrol.
Sunglasses will be back in action on Thursday
Pull out your sunglasses again on Thursday. "It will be foehn again, which means the sun will shine more often. Only in the afternoon will there be isolated thunderstorms along the northern edge of the Alps. I expect dense clouds in East Tyrol," says Zimmermann. The thermometer will show up to 25 degrees in North Tyrol and up to 20 in East Tyrol.
