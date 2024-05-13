Low “July” brings changeable weather to Tyrol

Sunglasses will be back in action on Thursday

Pull out your sunglasses again on Thursday. "It will be foehn again, which means the sun will shine more often. Only in the afternoon will there be isolated thunderstorms along the northern edge of the Alps. I expect dense clouds in East Tyrol," says Zimmermann. The thermometer will show up to 25 degrees in North Tyrol and up to 20 in East Tyrol.