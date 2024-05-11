Nerves on edge: Song Contest in danger of being canceled?

Netherlands excluded

Away from the debate about Israel's participation in the contest, the EBU has a second front to contend with: Dutch singer Joost Klein will not be performing in the final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest following a complaint from a production employee, as was decided a few hours before the start of the final round. The reason was a police investigation following a complaint by a member of staff against Klein about an "incident" that allegedly took place on Thursday evening.