Anti-Israel sentiment
Nerves on edge: Song Contest in danger of being canceled?
With just a few hours to go until the grand final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest, nerves are on edge in Malmö. The mood against Israel and its singer Eden Golan is heated. There are protest marches. Rumor has it that the entire mega-event is now under threat of being canceled.
In the city center of the host city Malmö, there was another large pro-Palestinian demonstration against Israel on Saturday.
Stickers and posters against Israel
Stickers and posters could be seen denouncing the "Genocide Contest" because Israel was not disqualified from the competition despite the ongoing Gaza war.
Irish act splashes rehearsal and demands Israel's exclusion
At the last rehearsal before the mega-event in the Malmö Arena, Irish act Bambie Thug, for example, did not perform live - and, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, had previously expressed the expectation that the EBU would exclude Israel because of comments made on Israeli television.
Israel counters Ireland's contribution
The commentator on Israeli broadcaster Kan had warned viewers during the half-time broadcast about Bambie Thug's gothic performance, as it was the creepiest of the evening and contained black magic and satanic symbols. He also pointed out that Bambie Thug had repeatedly expressed criticism of Israel.
"Now there is even more anger and a lot more drive in me," Bambie Thug told the host broadcaster RTÉ about her approach to the performance in the evening. In a statement, the EBU said that they had spoken to broadcaster KAN and reminded them to treat all candidates with respect.
French candidate interrupts his performance
The French singer Slimane, however, stopped his rehearsal during his song and emphasized that he had become a musician to bring people together in love. And furthermore, in reference to the ESC motto: "United by Music - but with love and in peace."
Netherlands excluded
Away from the debate about Israel's participation in the contest, the EBU has a second front to contend with: Dutch singer Joost Klein will not be performing in the final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest following a complaint from a production employee, as was decided a few hours before the start of the final round. The reason was a police investigation following a complaint by a member of staff against Klein about an "incident" that allegedly took place on Thursday evening.
Discussion about Israel overshadows ESC in Malmö
According to ZDF reporter Dominik Rzepka, the scandal surrounding Klein is symptomatic of this year's ESC in Malmö. It was an "ESC to forget". The discussion about Israel's participation overshadowed the ESC. According to Rzepka, the EBU had not succeeded in keeping the competition apolitical.
Glitch in Italy with semi-final result
In addition, the Italian television station Rai had inadvertently published the results of the public vote for the second semi-final on Thursday. According to the results, Israel won the vote by a landslide.
There are also rumors that the mega-event could even be cancelled completely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.