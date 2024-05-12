Bochum v Bayer Leverkusen LIVE from 7.30pm

But being the first German club to finish the season unbeaten is a huge boost for Leverkusen. That was evident on Thursday against AS Roma, when they played with all their might for the 2:2 and scored it in the seventh minute of stoppage time, although a 1:2 would have been enough to reach the final. "Normally there's a defeat at some point on such a long road," said Alonso: "But the team keeps showing that it's ready for anything. There are still four games left in the season and we don't want to stop."