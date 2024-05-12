German League Ticker
Bochum v Bayer Leverkusen LIVE from 7.30pm
Matchday 33 in Germany's Bundesliga. Champions Bayer Leverkusen are four unbeaten games away from a perfect season. The first step is to be taken today at VfL Bochum. We'll be reporting live, see ticker below. The score is currently 0:0.
Here is the live ticker:
With the chance to complete the treble of championship, cup win and European Cup triumph, the German Bundesliga is no longer Bayer Leverkusen's top priority. However, coach Xabi Alonso's champions will be looking to continue their run of success and remain unbeaten for the 50th game in a row. Sunday's opponents Bochum are fighting to avoid relegation.
A streak as motivation
Leverkusen have been without defeat for almost a year, with their last defeat to date coming against Bochum. On May 27, 2023, there was a 0:3 on the last matchday in Bochum. "I won't forget that game. It wasn't pleasant at the time," said Alonso ahead of the new visit to the relegation candidates. At the time, VfL secured their place in the league thanks to the win.
But being the first German club to finish the season unbeaten is a huge boost for Leverkusen. That was evident on Thursday against AS Roma, when they played with all their might for the 2:2 and scored it in the seventh minute of stoppage time, although a 1:2 would have been enough to reach the final. "Normally there's a defeat at some point on such a long road," said Alonso: "But the team keeps showing that it's ready for anything. There are still four games left in the season and we don't want to stop."
