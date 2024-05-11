Criticism of Mattle & Co.
Black-blue government in Tyrol remains an FP wish
It is well known that the political air between black and blue in Tyrol is anything but clear. Provincial Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) categorically rules out cooperation with the Freedom Party. They in turn attack the governor as well as the ÖVP and its coalition partner SPÖ at every opportunity.
It was therefore clear that FPÖ provincial party chairman Markus Abwerzger would react to the survey published in the "Krone" a few days ago with criticism of the black-red coalition. "The results prove that we are focusing on the right issues," he emphasizes.
As reported, the Tyroleans' biggest concerns were inflation, barely affordable housing, social security and strengthening the local economy. Broadband expansion, digitalization and the construction of new cycle paths and roads, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the list of concerns.
The permanent exclusion of the FPÖ by the ÖVP chairman and provincial governor Mattle is not going down well.
FP-Chef Markus Abwerzger
Snapshot, but ...
But Abwerzger admits: "Polls are always just snapshots, of course we shouldn't forget that." For him, however, the so-called "Sunday poll" clearly shows that "the majority of the population is dissatisfied with this black-red state government. The permanent exclusion of the FPÖ by the ÖVP chairman and LH Mattle is not going down well," he is convinced.
Abwerzger further emphasizes: "A solid two-party coalition is only possible with the FPÖ. The performance of the state government is not particularly good at the moment and is also being increasingly criticized by the majority of Tyroleans."
FPÖ in 2nd place in survey
In the aforementioned survey, 51% stated that Tyrol is "not moving in the right direction". In the Sunday poll, the ÖVP came in at 35%, the FPÖ at 24% and the SPÖ at 13% (fluctuation range +/- three percent).
Black-Blue would therefore have a solid majority. But as Abwerzger emphasizes: polls are snapshots.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
