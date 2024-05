Carinthia comes out on top at the tourism title fights

Practical training is the secret to success

The trainees always work very closely with guests and can therefore gain valuable practical experience during their apprenticeship. The experience of the respective department heads, some of whom have decades of experience, guarantees high-quality learning at the highest level and subsequently enables participation in professional competitions. This is a good training concept. Incidentally, the Parkhotel Pörtschach was awarded several prizes in 2023, including the "Excellent tourist training company" seal of approval. The long-standing service manager, Erwin Schurtl, was also named "Mentor of the Year" for his training work.