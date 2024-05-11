Fruitless negotiations in Cairo

Egypt now wants to use the USA to persuade the two parties to the conflict to be more willing to compromise. A spokesperson for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday after the latest round of negotiations in Cairo, which failed to produce results, that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry had emphasized in a joint telephone call how important it was to "urge the parties to show flexibility".