Honsak: “I’ll never forget Bayern and Freiburg”

In his first Bundesliga season, Honsak (so far) remembers two events in particular. "I'll never forget my first goal at Freiburg and the assist against Bayern! It was an extremely instructive year for me, against the top five teams you can see how much room for improvement I still have. That drives me on, but I certainly need to improve my scoring." Mathias wants to fulfill another dream by being called up and making his debut for Austria's senior team via Heidenheim. "That would be amazing and a huge honor for me. I work incredibly hard for it every day. Heidenheim is playing a great season and offers me an ideal platform."