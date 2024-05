After a total of 807 games at the highest national level and most recently 41 appearances for Kitzbühel in the Alps Hockey League, the 36-year-old is now switching to coaching as an assistant coach. "It's not so bad behind the boards either," smiles Rotter. He has never coached before in his career: "I've never even coached anyone in the junior ranks. So I'm very grateful to the club for giving me this great opportunity to develop alongside head coach Marco Pewal. "As a fan at the World Championships, Rotter will be at the World Championships in the Czech Republic before things get underway. "I'll be watching games and cheering on Austria. We have top players and I am convinced that they will make it again."