Only eighth place

Despite success! Only a few fans come to Austria

Nachrichten
11.05.2024 12:00

Klagenfurt host Rapid in a six-point match on Sunday. Only twice in the current season have more than 6500 fans made their way into the stadium. Nevertheless, the Pacult team's big goal is to get a ticket for Europe. . .

comment0 Kommentare

Violett still has two big wishes this year! The first is to get a ticket for Europe. The second is that more than 6500 spectators will once again flock to the stadium on Sunday in the last home match against Rapid - to cheer Austria on, to honor the great performances.

That has only happened twice this year! In round two against WAC there were 7932 spectators, in round 22 against Rapid 8529. Most recently, the Austrians again kept a low profile. The 4:3 sensational win against Salzburg attracted just 3144 spectators. Then only 3490 against LASK, of which around 500 were from Linz.

Austria Klagenfurt will be hoping for a fuller crowd against Rapid. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Austria Klagenfurt will be hoping for a fuller crowd against Rapid.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Only eighth in the stands
On average, Klagenfurt has 4447 spectators - which puts them only in eighth place in Austria (WAC in 10th place with 3411; 1st Rapid with 18,645). And that hurts the purple soul. "The popularity of the last few weeks has been really sobering, that's tough," admits managing director Peer Jaekel. "But we have to look ahead and stay positive. The more fans turn up against Rapid, the more likely we are to be successful. It's the most important match in the club's recent history."

Klagenfurt goalie Menzel goes to Saarbrücken. (Bild: Kuess)
Klagenfurt goalie Menzel goes to Saarbrücken.
(Bild: Kuess)

"Players deserve more fans"
Coach Peter Pacult: "Of course it's disappointing. We used to have more, you really have to investigate the causes. We've qualified for the championship round for the third time, the players would have deserved that." Co-captain Chris Cvetko is also puzzled: "The fans who are there always create a great atmosphere. But more would be great, of course. We can still do it on our own and qualify for Europe. We need two wins to do that - we believe in it. We'll give it everything we've got." The players would have deserved a reasonably full house - just 4,500 tickets had been sold by Friday.

Menzel transfer official
Austria had already announced weeks ago that goalkeeper Phillip Menzel would be leaving the club after the season. Yesterday it became official - as announced in the "Krone", he is moving to Saarbrücken in the 3rd German league.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Albert Kurka
Albert Kurka
