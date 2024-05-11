Despite success! Only a few fans come to Austria

Violett still has two big wishes this year! The first is to get a ticket for Europe. The second is that more than 6500 spectators will once again flock to the stadium on Sunday in the last home match against Rapid - to cheer Austria on, to honor the great performances.

That has only happened twice this year! In round two against WAC there were 7932 spectators, in round 22 against Rapid 8529. Most recently, the Austrians again kept a low profile. The 4:3 sensational win against Salzburg attracted just 3144 spectators. Then only 3490 against LASK, of which around 500 were from Linz.