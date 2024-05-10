Foreign card used
A “nonsense” at the ATM with expensive consequences
Due to serious money worries, a man from northern Burgenland sent a friend to an ATM to withdraw 300 euros. The only problem was that the card belonged to his ex, who immediately reported the theft to the police.
The 24-year-old could have spared himself half an hour in the dock at Eisenstadt Regional Court - if he had paid the first installment of the 850 euro fine on time as part of a diversion, as suggested by the public prosecutor's office. But as it was, the criminal proceedings had to be continued. "I'm really sorry, but I still had debts to pay in April," said the overconfident-looking man.
Card found behind the bed
"Without warning", his girlfriend had moved out in July of the previous year, said the man from northern Burgenland. "It's not the first time something like this has happened to me." What remained was his astonishment and her ATM card, which he discovered weeks later behind the bed when moving the furniture. He went to Vienna several times to return the card to her: "I stood outside her door for hours, but she didn't open it."
Code passed on to friend
After the last train journey, the idea was born to capitalize on the card. The defendant instigated a friend to go to the bank and withdraw money. Of course, he provided him with the code. The machine spat out 300 euros, which the boys shared. "We both had serious money worries." The ex noticed the illegal withdrawal on the bank statement and contacted the police. Using the video from the bank, the perpetrator was quickly identified - the crime had happened in his home town.
Basically a trifle, but how severe is the penalty in such a case?
The judge offered a diversion. He has to pay the 300 euros back to his ex-girlfriend; the fine is 600 euros, plus 150 euros in legal costs. "That's okay. It was nonsense. Do I have a criminal record now?" the blameless man wanted to know. "No, you're not!"
