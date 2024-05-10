A “nonsense” at the ATM with expensive consequences

Card found behind the bed

"Without warning", his girlfriend had moved out in July of the previous year, said the man from northern Burgenland. "It's not the first time something like this has happened to me." What remained was his astonishment and her ATM card, which he discovered weeks later behind the bed when moving the furniture. He went to Vienna several times to return the card to her: "I stood outside her door for hours, but she didn't open it."