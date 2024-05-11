After ridicule against it
Tesla suddenly orders tons of lidars after all!
Elon "Lidar is ridiculous" Musk is lying to himself. After some Tesla cars now only work with cameras instead of other sensors "because it works better", the US brand now appears on the customer list of a manufacturer of lidar systems - and even as its biggest customer.
Tesla boss and billionaire, visionary and idol for some, hate figure for others, is currently making a fool of himself in the eyes of the latter. Not content with the fact that customer complaints about poorly functioning assistance systems are piling up, Musk has so far steadfastly maintained that lidar is unnecessary and that camera-based technology is (of course) cheaper.
In the test (most recently in the Tesla Model 3), there was no question of the reliability of the camera system called "Tesla Vision": Not even the distance meter when parking worked reliably. Any ultrasonic sensor can do that better.
It is therefore no wonder that most manufacturers are of the opinion that lidar systems are essential for automated or even autonomous driving functions to work as smoothly as possible. Tesla operates "Autopilot" and "Full Self Driving" without these expensive laser sensors. And radar is now only partially installed again.
Tesla is Luminar's largest lidar customer
Luminar Technologies has now announced that Tesla was the largest customer for its lidar sensors in the first quarter: more than 10 percent of the total turnover of 21 million dollars is attributed to the US company. "Anyone who relies on Lidar is doomed," Musk had said in 2019.
It is not known what he now wants to use Lidar for. Possibly in the "Robotaxi", which is due to be unveiled in August. Musk - who is otherwise known to be quite forthcoming on social media - has not yet commented on the topic. At the time, he described lidar in cars as being as unnecessary as multiple appendixes in the body (see video above).
Lidar (which stands for Light Detection and Ranging) emits light pulses that are reflected by objects so that self-driving or driver assistance software can create a three-dimensional map of the surroundings. Many experts consider it to be a crucial component, especially in poor lighting conditions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
