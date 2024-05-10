"As from Temu"
China faithfully copies Greek island
Whitewashed houses with blue domes, narrow and winding alleyways, beautiful beaches - the island of Santorini in Greece is a unique vacation paradise. Or at least it was unique until recently: the popular vacation destination has been faithfully recreated in the southwest of China.
It is a well-known fact that many deceptively genuine-looking counterfeit products come from China. Now an entire vacation paradise has been copied in the province of Yunnan. The "Santorini Dali Resort" comes very close to the original - but instead of being by the sea, the replica "made in China" is located on a lake.
Blogger impressed by "convincing replica"
The equivalent of more than one billion euros has been invested in the project in recent months - and it is far from finished. So far, the whitewashed houses with cozy terraces and lake views typical of Santorini have been recreated on 3,700 hectares. "It's a convincing replica," an Italian travel blogger told The Sun.
"I have been to Greece several times, including Santorini, and can understand the fascination of the Chinese replica," says Yasmin von Roon. However, the blogger believes that the essence of Greece is "irreplaceable". Some followers disagree: "This looks better than the real Santorini," commented one user. Another is less impressed by the copy: "Santorini by Temu" is his harsh verdict, alluding to the controversial Chinese low-cost platform.
Fittingly, the Chinese vacation resort has Greek themed restaurants, small stores and, of course, numerous accommodation options. It is already very popular with young Chinese couples as a wedding location.
However, a vacation in Santorini "made in China" is not particularly cheap - a night at the resort costs between230 and 260 euros. In contrast to a vacation in distant Europe, however, a trip to "fake Greece" is likely to be more affordable for the Chinese than a long-distance trip to real Greece.
