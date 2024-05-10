Negotiations underway
Innsbruck coalition: Caprese and a desire for more
The coalition negotiations in Innsbruck between the Yes, Green and SPÖ parties are in full swing. Meanwhile, according to rumors, Christine Oppitz-Plörer is to withdraw completely from politics.
Caprese is currently a popular word - at least in the area around the Tyrolean capital. This refers to the likely future city government coalition. As it stands, it will be made up of the three groups Greens, SPÖ and JA - Jetzt Innsbruck. In other words, the colors green, red (SPÖ) and white (has the party JA).
Of course, most people associate Caprese with other images: With an Italian starter consisting of mozzarella (white), tomatoes (usually red), basil (green) and olive oil (also green). As mentioned, caprese is a starter dish. And it rarely fills you up, unless you add lots of bread (pane or panini).
What does the government serve as a main course?
From this perspective, it will be interesting to see what the "Caprese" coalition, i.e. neo-mayor Johannes Anzengruber, his ousted predecessor Georg Willi and the leader of the fragmented Innsbruck SPÖ,Elisabeth "Elli" Mayr, will serve up to the people of Innsbruck as their "main course".
More likely fish or meat - because these are the most popular Italian main courses. However, it is also conceivable - as the past six years in Innsbruck have shown - that the coalition program, and that is the only thing that matters, will be neither fish nor meat, but just another type of starter - in this case a pizza tricolore would be a good choice. It consists of tomatoes, mozzarella and basil - and we're back to "red, white and green".
If you also think about politics in Italy, you don't usually have such a good opinion. It feels like the government there is in permanent crisis mode and is constantly being re-elected. But perhaps this "Caprese", "Tricolore" or whatever coalition will surprise everyone with a program that satisfies all needs.
Is ex-city boss turning her back on politics?
Speaking of satiated: There are persistent rumors that the long-serving mayor of Innsbruck (2010-2018), Christine Oppitz-Plörer, is retiring from politics completely. The election defeat on April 14 could have an effect after all. Allegedly, according to highly unofficial reports, she is exercising her right to return to the Tirol Kliniken.
Oppitz-Plörer has a degree in hospital management and could well return to work in this field. Born in Innsbruck, she has been a member of the municipal council since 2000. In 2018, she was defeated in the mayoral run-off election by Georg Willi, and in November 2019 she was recalled as deputy mayor - undoubtedly one of her most bitter political moments.
