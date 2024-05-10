Innsbruck coalition: Caprese and a desire for more

More likely fish or meat - because these are the most popular Italian main courses. However, it is also conceivable - as the past six years in Innsbruck have shown - that the coalition program, and that is the only thing that matters, will be neither fish nor meat, but just another type of starter - in this case a pizza tricolore would be a good choice. It consists of tomatoes, mozzarella and basil - and we're back to "red, white and green".