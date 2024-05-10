Rector wanted
Resentment and indignation at the University of Salzburg
The search for a new rector at the University of Salzburg is accompanied by a lot of rumbling in internal circles. Two members of the university are now speaking out.
There is a great deal of surprise and even indignation at the University of Salzburg. This is how an informed university employee describes the mood after the list of candidates for the hearings on May 21 and 22 was presented. He does not wish to reveal his name in public. The election of a new rector is too polarizing and is increasingly mutating into a trial of strength between the Senate and the University Council.
Development is seen as disconcerting
"The exclusion of internal candidates seems extremely strange in view of the group of candidates invited," says another university member, shaking her head. She also does not want to be named for fear of consequences. The Paris Lodron University would be undervaluing itself by excluding all internal candidates who also have international experience and excellent networks, according to the reaction.
Especially in the current situation, it is important to ensure calm. And the incumbent Rector Martin Weichbold had succeeded in doing this well. Letters supporting him were sent to the University Council in advance from professorial circles.
Test of strength between Senate and University Council
According to university law, power is divided between the three pillars of the Rectorate, Senate and University Council. It is now suspected that the Senate wants to seize sole power by nominating "weak external candidates", according to fears. Informed circles hope to be able to turn the tide and make subsequent nominations possible.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.