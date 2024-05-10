Vorteilswelt
Rector wanted

Resentment and indignation at the University of Salzburg

10.05.2024 10:30

The search for a new rector at the University of Salzburg is accompanied by a lot of rumbling in internal circles. Two members of the university are now speaking out.

comment0 Kommentare

There is a great deal of surprise and even indignation at the University of Salzburg. This is how an informed university employee describes the mood after the list of candidates for the hearings on May 21 and 22 was presented. He does not wish to reveal his name in public. The election of a new rector is too polarizing and is increasingly mutating into a trial of strength between the Senate and the University Council.

Development is seen as disconcerting
"The exclusion of internal candidates seems extremely strange in view of the group of candidates invited," says another university member, shaking her head. She also does not want to be named for fear of consequences. The Paris Lodron University would be undervaluing itself by excluding all internal candidates who also have international experience and excellent networks, according to the reaction.

Especially in the current situation, it is important to ensure calm. And the incumbent Rector Martin Weichbold had succeeded in doing this well. Letters supporting him were sent to the University Council in advance from professorial circles.

Test of strength between Senate and University Council
According to university law, power is divided between the three pillars of the Rectorate, Senate and University Council. It is now suspected that the Senate wants to seize sole power by nominating "weak external candidates", according to fears. Informed circles hope to be able to turn the tide and make subsequent nominations possible.

Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
