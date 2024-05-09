With a Palestinian scarf
Thunberg rallies against Israel before ESC
Shortly before the start of the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest, thousands of people gathered in the center of Malmö on Thursday to take part in an anti-Israeli march. "Fridays for Future" icon Greta Thunberg was also at the head of the march, wearing a Palestinian scarf.
The demonstrators marched south from the main square of this year's ESC host city to protest against Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest. Well-known slogans such as "From the River to the Sea - Palestine will be free" and "Boycott Israel" were shouted.
Exclusion of Israel demanded
The demonstrators called for the country to be excluded from the competition due to the Gaza war. "Overall, everything is calm," a police spokesperson told the Reuters news agency, describing the demonstration.
Austria and Israel fight for a place in the final
Israel's candidate Eden Golan, like Austria's representative Kaleen, must prevail in the second semi-final this evening in order to secure one of the ten tickets for the final. This means that Israel could then take part in the big final round of the music competition on Saturday.
The organizers of the "Stoppa Israels" coalition have also announced large demonstrations against Israel for Saturday and are expecting 30,000 participants.
