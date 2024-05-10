New law aims to protect trees and their owners

Zadic summarized the most important changes: "In future, there will be a reversal of the burden of proof, which should strengthen tree owners. In addition, they are no longer liable for all conceivable damage, but only if the tree falls over or branches fall down." Remote trees now also need to be checked less frequently than those above footpaths or in front of kindergartens. What's more, the desired status as a "natural tree" is now also enshrined in the legal text for the first time.