GPS tracker installed
Tobacconist tracked cigarette thief on his cell phone
A cigarette vending machine in Kilb in the district of Melk (Lower Austria) has been looted for the third time. However, the tobacconist was prepared for the last robbery and tracked the thief using a GPS tracker.
Last Thursday, a thief targeted the cigarette vending machine belonging to tobacconist Herbert Fried from Kilb in the district of Melk. It was the third time in three months that someone had tried to plunder the vending machine. So the tobacconist prepared himself. He placed a GPS tracker in a pack of cigarettes.
The perpetrator had not expected this during his coup. After welding open the vending machine and making off with the cigarettes and cash, Fried alerted the police. The GPS tracker provided him with information on the location of the pack of cigarettes on his cell phone. Together with the police, the tobacconist finally went on the hunt for the criminals.
Perpetrators on the run
30 police officers were deployed, reports noe.ORF.at. The Rapid Intervention Unit and police dogs also helped in the search for the thief. The perpetrator had fled via country lanes and side roads, but eventually returned to Kilb. There he left the car in a housing estate and fled on foot. He left the loot and the packet of cigarettes, including the GPS tracker, in a plastic bag in a garden.
According to police spokesman Johann Baumschlager, the identity of the perpetrator is now known. According to Baumschlager, there were documents in the vehicle that could be traced back to the driver. The manhunt is underway.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.