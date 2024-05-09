Face reader in the talk
What “fat people” should definitely know
"Austria's youth is getting fatter and fatter." "Child, you have a problem, you should actually be slim." "Being overweight is making our children ill." Sentences like these have been sounding the alarm regularly for several years. Facial expression and physiognomy specialist Christoph Rosenberger is disturbed by the diet craze, especially among children. He says: "If a child is constantly told that it's not right the way it is, then even children with a resting figure become frustration eaters and the problem increases."
As a facial expression and physiognomics specialist, Christoph Rosenberger has been focusing on people for over 20 years. Through face reading, he recognizes the different basic life needs, preferences and goals of a person. Some of these develop as embryos in the womb. Embryogenesis is therefore an important cornerstone of his work.
"We develop from three germ layers. And in these three germ layers lie the predispositions for the development of our organ systems." What does this have to do with obesity? In a nutshell: The foundation is already laid here as to whether a person is more rounded or not, needs more rest and absorbs food better. This is referred to as the resting body. There are also the movement and sensation natures, although there are mainly mixed types, according to Rosenberger.
First things first: Rosenberger is aware that obesity can get out of hand, as he explains: "There are many reasons why it gets out of hand. But a lot of it gets out of hand because little people are told from the start that they are not right and actually have a problem."
"The resting model is not sick"
According to the expert, curves and padding are part of the health of the resting napper: "The resting napper is not ill. And that's the problem, when a child is born with a more pronounced resting feature, i.e. is rounder, society very quickly tends to say: 'Child, you have a problem. You should actually be slim."
Children with a stronger resting temperament primarily need a safe, stable environment as well as reliability and relaxation, explains Rosenberger. "However, if the parents are more active, there is not always much sign of relaxation in the family. If these children are then pushed too hard, they shut down inside. Then problems are inevitable."
The main problem is that the theory of nature is still far too little known, says Rosenberger. Every child is born with certain characteristics. "Much of this needs to be seen and read in order to recognize the child's individuality and to support the child exactly where it has talents."
