Over 50 Houthi attacks on merchant ships to date

The Houthi rebels in Yemen are allied with Iran and, according to the US government, are also financed by Tehran. In the wake of the Gaza war, the militia is attacking ships in the Red Sea in order to disrupt trade with Israel, whose army has been fighting the militant Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip since October. For example, the freighter "Rubymar" sank at the beginning of March after an attack off the Yemeni coast.