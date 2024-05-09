Former FPÖ leader Strache and the love of money

Heinz-Christian Strache does not seem to have the best knowledge of human nature: First the former FPÖ leader was dazzled by a supposedly "schoafe Russin" as an oligarch's niece. Now the ex-politician may have succumbed to the persuasive powers of a Tyrolean start-up founder. Whose story is at least a little reminiscent of that of billionaire juggler René Benko. Only less glamorous.