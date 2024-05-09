No luck as an advisor
Former FPÖ leader Strache and the love of money
Former FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache is waiting for his money as a consultant for an online bank - just like the investors, apparently.
Heinz-Christian Strache does not seem to have the best knowledge of human nature: First the former FPÖ leader was dazzled by a supposedly "schoafe Russin" as an oligarch's niece. Now the ex-politician may have succumbed to the persuasive powers of a Tyrolean start-up founder. Whose story is at least a little reminiscent of that of billionaire juggler René Benko. Only less glamorous.
In any case, D. founded an online bank with the aim of conducting business primarily with cryptocurrencies via the financial institution. He brought the ex-FPÖ leader on board as an advisor and customer broker. Strache actually succeeded in finding solvent investors for the young company - which the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) is now warning against!
The authority's website states: "Beware of business transactions". D. is said to owe the former blue grandee money for his consultancy services. Strache does not wish to comment on the case and refers in a written statement to the "Krone" to the Viennese lawyer Christoph Urbanek, who is representing more than ten possibly injured investors.
The lawyer: "My clients are worried about their investment." It is therefore unclear what happened to the millions in capital. "We are demanding disclosure of all expenditure. If this is not possible without any gaps, we want a reversal."
D. sees things quite differently, of course. He denies the accusations: "There is an ugly smear campaign against me and my company." The Tyrolean IT professional spends most of his time in Dubai, where he is said to lead a luxurious life.
