Rescue from the mob

“The young men wanted to stab us all”

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 19:00

Two men from Schärding were able to save a 24-year-old waiter in Passau at the last second from a "wild mob" charging towards him. The attackers are said to have been after the man with a broken glass bottle. With the car door open, the Innviertel residents managed to get the victim to safety.

comment0 Kommentare

"We were all scared to death" - Marcel Moritz (33) and his friend Stefan Hauser (37) from Schärding probably saved the life of a 24-year-old waiter in Passau.

Half a dozen attackers
"We wanted to leave and were just about to park near the university at half past midnight when a man ran towards us, tore open the door and jumped in," said Moritz. "They want to stab me," shouted the stranger, and the Innviertler were unable to close the door, so quickly were around half a dozen young Syrians at the BMW.

Beating on the car
"They pulled on his legs, Stefan held him down. They punched and kicked the car, shouting that they were going to kill us," reports Marcel, who stepped on the gas with the door still open and only stopped at a petrol station. Then the doors were closed and the police were alerted.

High property damage
Three young migrants were caught by the police, but have since been released. "It's incomprehensible to me, they threatened to kill us and had a broken bottle with them," said Marcel Moritz, whose car was damaged to the tune of 7750 euros. According to the victim, he was attacked by the men for no reason at all.

