More people are switching electricity and gas providers

"New offers cheaper than they have been for a long time"

"Switching suppliers can be particularly interesting at the moment. We are seeing very attractive offers, especially for new customers, which are cheaper than they have been for a long time," said E-Control Executive Director Wolfgang Urbantschitsch in a press release. The authority offers an online tariff calculator. By switching, an average household could save around EUR 2,000 this year, including the discounts granted to new customers.