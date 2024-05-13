The subsidy brings relief for Burgenland residents

How much is the subsidy?

For tradesmen's services: 25% of the pure labor costs excluding VAT (including travel, planning and consulting costs), up to a maximum of EUR 7,000 For the implementation of measures to demonstrably increase energy efficiency or reduce energy consumption: 25% of the costs for labor and materials up to a maximum of EUR 10,000. Labor costs must amount to at least 400 euros per final invoice excluding VAT. 75% of the costs for energy efficiency checks and energy performance certificates, up to a maximum of 400 euros each Funding amounts of less than 100 euros are not granted.



Who can apply for a subsidy?

The craftsmen's bonus can be applied for by the owner of the residential property as well as persons close to them and living in the subsidized property. Applications for funding can be submitted to the Office of the Burgenland Provincial Government (main department for housing subsidies) from April 1, 2024 until January 10, 2025 at the latest.



How do I submit an application?

Applications for funding must be submitted together with all the necessary documents using the online form or sent to the Office of the Burgenland Provincial Government, Department 9, Housing Promotion Division, Europaplatz 1, 7000 Eisenstadt.



The application form and further information on the craftsmen's bonus can be found online at www.burgenland.at/handwerkerbonus or www.burgenland.at/hwb.