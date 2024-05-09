Cup final in Neustadt
St. Pölten in front of a record crowd to defend their title
She has lifted the trophy eight times as a player and five times as a coach - there is no woman in this country who can hold a candle to SKN coach Liese Brancao in the Cup. On Thursday (2pm, live on ORF 1), the next coup is to follow. Namely in Wr. Neustadt, where St. Pölten's footballers are the clear favorites to take on the Austria Ladies in the final.
"We have to try to score a quick goal and steer the game in our direction early on," said SKN coach Brancao ahead of Thursday's cup final against Austria. Defending champions St. Pölten have now been unbeaten in the competition for 4444 days. You could almost say that only the coach knows how to tame the "Wolves" in the competition.
In the last defeat against Neulengbach on March 9, 2012, Brancao was still playing for the opponents. "I don't remember that at all. I only know that we won the cup that year."
"I see myself in women's soccer"
After all this success, it's almost time to think outside the box. Third-division club Ingolstadt is the first men's club to be coached by a woman, i.e. Sabrina Wittmann. "If she has the quality, then she deserves it. I see myself in women's soccer." Maybe she'll sleep on it again. The SKN could use her help right now.
1600 tickets already sold
Back to the final: 1600 tickets have already been sold for Thursday's match. This means that the spectator record for the Cup has already been broken. "That speaks for the growing interest. The development is right."
