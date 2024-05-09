Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cup final in Neustadt

St. Pölten in front of a record crowd to defend their title

Nachrichten
09.05.2024 09:00

She has lifted the trophy eight times as a player and five times as a coach - there is no woman in this country who can hold a candle to SKN coach Liese Brancao in the Cup. On Thursday (2pm, live on ORF 1), the next coup is to follow. Namely in Wr. Neustadt, where St. Pölten's footballers are the clear favorites to take on the Austria Ladies in the final.

comment0 Kommentare

"We have to try to score a quick goal and steer the game in our direction early on," said SKN coach Brancao ahead of Thursday's cup final against Austria. Defending champions St. Pölten have now been unbeaten in the competition for 4444 days. You could almost say that only the coach knows how to tame the "Wolves" in the competition.

Liese Brancao (Bild: GEPA pictures/ Gintare Karpaviciute)
Liese Brancao
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Gintare Karpaviciute)

In the last defeat against Neulengbach on March 9, 2012, Brancao was still playing for the opponents. "I don't remember that at all. I only know that we won the cup that year."
"I see myself in women's soccer"
After all this success, it's almost time to think outside the box. Third-division club Ingolstadt is the first men's club to be coached by a woman, i.e. Sabrina Wittmann. "If she has the quality, then she deserves it. I see myself in women's soccer." Maybe she'll sleep on it again. The SKN could use her help right now.
1600 tickets already sold
Back to the final: 1600 tickets have already been sold for Thursday's match. This means that the spectator record for the Cup has already been broken. "That speaks for the growing interest. The development is right."

Christopher Thor
Christopher Thor
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf