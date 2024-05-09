St. Pölten in front of a record crowd to defend their title

In the last defeat against Neulengbach on March 9, 2012, Brancao was still playing for the opponents. "I don't remember that at all. I only know that we won the cup that year."

"I see myself in women's soccer"

After all this success, it's almost time to think outside the box. Third-division club Ingolstadt is the first men's club to be coached by a woman, i.e. Sabrina Wittmann. "If she has the quality, then she deserves it. I see myself in women's soccer." Maybe she'll sleep on it again. The SKN could use her help right now.

1600 tickets already sold

Back to the final: 1600 tickets have already been sold for Thursday's match. This means that the spectator record for the Cup has already been broken. "That speaks for the growing interest. The development is right."