Animal welfare activists seek companion for fox “Napoleon”

"This man's quick reaction was crucial, because when the little fox arrived at our shelter, he was already in a very weak condition," explains Stephan Scheidl, head of the animal shelter. The puppy is now being fed a special mixture of solid and liquid food so that he can recharge his batteries. "Fortunately, he is already showing signs of eating on his own. This allows us to minimize his bond with humans and successfully release him back into the wild later on," adds the animal rights activist.