Puppy rescued
Animal welfare activists seek companion for fox “Napoleon”
A small fox cub that was discovered without its mother in Vienna's 13th district has found shelter at the Vösendorf animal shelter. They are now looking for a playmate for the cub.
A man in Vienna-Hitzing recently became aware of shrill noises. It was the cries for help of a small, motherless fox cub. The man acted immediately and contacted Tierschutz Austria's emergency services. The little "Napoleon" - as the puppy was affectionately christened by the caretakers - is now being nursed at the Vösendorf animal shelter in the district of Mödling.
"This man's quick reaction was crucial, because when the little fox arrived at our shelter, he was already in a very weak condition," explains Stephan Scheidl, head of the animal shelter. The puppy is now being fed a special mixture of solid and liquid food so that he can recharge his batteries. "Fortunately, he is already showing signs of eating on his own. This allows us to minimize his bond with humans and successfully release him back into the wild later on," adds the animal rights activist.
Playmate wanted
The aim now is to find a playmate for little "Napoleon" so that they can both be released back into the wild in around two to three months. "To ensure optimal socialization, we are actively looking for another fox of a similar age," says Scheidl. The animal welfare activists are already in contact with wild animal sanctuaries. However, institutions that have a similar situation can also get in touch with them.
"Napoleon" is not the first fox cub to find shelter at the Vösendorf animal shelter in spring because its mother was run over or shot. Other foundlings also end up at Tierschutz Austria for a variety of reasons. Last year, almost 2000 wild animals were cared for, given medical treatment and prepared for release into the wild at the Vösendorf animal shelter.
In the event of animal emergencies, Tierschutz Austria's emergency hotline is available around the clock on 01/ 699 24 80.
