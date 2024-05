Workshop burglars had “Pickerl” in their sights

The unknown perpetrators first broke open the rear entrance door of the garage in the St. Veit/Glan district and then smashed a window to gain access to the office building. The burglars targeted the furniture safe and apparently its contents. The criminals forced open the safe and stole numerous vehicle inspection stickers including a corresponding "Pickerl" punch. The criminals also managed to steal some cash. The investigation by the St. Veit an der Glan police department is in full swing.