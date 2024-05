Milan Airport introduces facial recognition

The face boarding service, developed by French defense and aviation company Thales, will make it possible to reduce screening times by eliminating the need to present ID and boarding passes, with everything handled automatically by the biometric recognition system, said Armando Brunini, Managing Director of Milan Airports, at the launch of the facial recognition technology. "We will check how the system works in Linate, but we definitely intend to introduce it at Milan Malpensa Airport. We will consider with which companies and in what time frame," says Brunini.