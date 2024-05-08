Not everyone can do it
Hummels on her love life: “That’s why I’m single”
Cathy Hummels (36) chatted about her love life and dating situation on Instagram. She cheerfully revealed what only a few people besides her son Ludwig (6) manage. That's probably why she's still single.
On Instagram, presenter Cathy Hummels repeatedly provides deep insights and the 36-year-old also chats about her private life with her fans from time to time. Hummels cheerfully talked about her dating situation.
"I have a funny story for you today," the ex-wife of Mats Hummels (35) revealed on Instagram. Visibly excited, she began to tell the story - the reason for the excitement was her little son Ludwig.
Only a few men manage that
It was a "very important day" for the six-year-old. "I was very excited today," admitted Hummels. She did not want to talk about the background. However, it was about the future of her offspring and in the end everything "went really well". However, the exciting day left its mark on her: something that only a few men manage to do.
The 36-year-old woke up at five o'clock in the morning with pimples on her face from the excitement of the upcoming start of the week. That is an absolute rarity for Hummels. "I never have pimples, guys. You know, I really never have pimples."
"Maybe that's why I'm single"
Her excitement, which she also has before dates and appointments, is to blame. "When I like a man and when I go on a date, I get excited too," admitted Mats Hummels' ex-wife with a laugh.
The presenter keeps her son away from the public eye:
She often doesn't know what to say in these situations and is therefore "totally restless and jittery". Her conclusion: "Maybe that's why I'm single."
Otherwise, "everyone is the same"
Apart from that, the presenter is hardly ever nervous. Even when meeting high-ranking stars, she remains calm: "I'm really never nervous. I wasn't nervous when I met Angela Merkel, when I met George Clooney, Chiara Ferragni - I've met a lot of great and really blatantly famous people. But I'm just not excited." She emphasized: "We are all the same." Rank or name are completely insignificant in Hummels' eyes.
