Pixel 8A: Google unveils its new “people’s phone”

Just as rare in the price range as the update vow: Google is giving the Pixel 8A a fast USB-C 3.2 port for data exchange. The new Pixel phones will be launched on the Austrian market on 14 May and will be available in four colors - black, white, light blue and light green. Those who cannot make do with the 128 gigabytes of storage space in the standard version will pay 609 euros for the 256 gigabyte model.