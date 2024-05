30 percent of the world’s electricity comes from renewables

More electricity from coal in China, India, Vietnam and Mexico

Solar power also grew the fastest last year. However, electricity generation from hydropower fell to a five-year low, due to droughts in China and other countries. This deficit was offset by an increase in coal-fired power generation - which in turn led to a one percent increase in global emissions in the electricity sector. According to the report, coal-fired power generation was increased primarily in four countries that were severely affected by droughts: China, India, Vietnam and Mexico.