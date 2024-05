The Linzers’ motto: “Either clever or not at all”

"Either clever or not at all"

The colors black and white dominate the office of the studio for creative technologies in the Tabakfabrik in Linz. "Deliberately reduced" is what Pargfrieder calls this style, who has a clear black and white motto with his team - namely: "Either clever or not at all." In other words: the permanent staging of brands and products in showrooms, foyers and worlds of experience must deliver a wow effect, otherwise it's better to leave it alone.