Record-breaking oldie Hummels to end his career in the final

The jubilation is huge! At 35 years and four months, Hummels is now the oldest scorer in a Champions League knockout match. What's more, the 2014 world champion had recently spoken loudly about ending his career this summer. But now the final of the Champions League awaits - perhaps even against his former club Bayern Munich. Back in 2013, Hummels crashed out with BVB in the Champions League final against the German record champions. Back then, the Munich team won 2:1 at Wembley Stadium.