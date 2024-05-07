Vienna’s parks sheriffs are now looking for new recruits

60 more parking wardens

Because now the ranks of the parks sheriffs are being further strengthened. Interested parties can apply online from May 13 to 26. You can get an idea of the job in person on May 13 between 1 and 5 p.m. at the headquarters in Dresdner Straße. 60 positions are available. The reason for the new admissions: "In addition to the constantly growing area of responsibility and the associated challenges, there are, as in every company, a stable number of departures due to retirements and personal, professional changes," says the MA67.