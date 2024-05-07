Lots to do
Vienna’s parks sheriffs are now looking for new recruits
Parks sheriffs don't win any popularity contests. But the job sounds attractive. The city is now looking for new blood.
If a note is stuck under the windshield wiper, it is at best an advertisement from a used car dealer and at worst a parking ticket - the visible proof of work of the so-called parking enforcement officers. These regularly bring a blush of anger to the faces of the Viennese.
Many millions for the city coffers
But the eagle eyes of the responsible municipal department 67 fill the city coffers with their work. According to estimates, the income is in the high double-digit million range. So it's good business for the city - and there's obviously room for expansion.
60 more parking wardens
Because now the ranks of the parks sheriffs are being further strengthened. Interested parties can apply online from May 13 to 26. You can get an idea of the job in person on May 13 between 1 and 5 p.m. at the headquarters in Dresdner Straße. 60 positions are available. The reason for the new admissions: "In addition to the constantly growing area of responsibility and the associated challenges, there are, as in every company, a stable number of departures due to retirements and personal, professional changes," says the MA67.
Crisis-proof work area
But do you want to be regularly insulted for 2441.52 euros gross per month (as a starting salary)? The job is definitely crisis-proof and you spend a lot of time in the fresh air. In the parking surveillance group, there is a 3-shift model - on weekdays - between 6.30 am and 10.30 pm. Duties are assigned by the direct supervisor and there are also bonuses after training. No previous experience is required. And contrary to rumors to the contrary, there is no performance-related pay.
