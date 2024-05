Dennis Novak already eliminated in Mauthausen

Joel Schwärzler, Lukas Neumayer and Gerald Melzer, on the other hand, followed last year's finalist Filip Misolic into the round of 16. ÖTV talent Schwärzler beat German Mats Rosenkranz 7:6(1), 6:4, Neumayer benefited from the retirement of his third-seeded opponent Gabriel Diallo (CAN) at 4:6, 7:5, 4:2 and Gerald Melzer defeated Swiss Jerome Kym 6:2, 3:6, 6:3.