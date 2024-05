Past no longer has any influence

The team from Tennengau are marching through the season and currently have a nine-point lead over coach Mario Lapkalo's squad. "In truth, we have to win, otherwise it's probably decided," he says. Opposite number Tom Hofer is certain: "The pressure is on Seekirchen, they have to win." Due to the constellation in the table, the Kuchl coach expects "a somewhat more tactical game, there will be no up or down." The fact that Wallerseer - for whom Pär is returning and Buchegger is being watched by five professional clubs - are the only team his side have beaten this season does not worry the 54-year-old: "That was seven months ago, they were simply better back then." For Lapkalo, too, it's water under the bridge: "That was just one game. But we have to remember this one."