Polcanova/Gardos miss out on Olympic qualification in the mixed event

In the men's singles, Daniel Habesohn was knocked out in the first round against Liang Jingkun from China 0:3. For him, it was the last test for the Olympic singles qualifiers that will take place in Sarajevo on May 15. In the doubles, Habesohn and Gardos lost 3-0 (-7,-5,-4) to the favored Swedes Kristian Karlsson/Anton Källberg in the round of 16.