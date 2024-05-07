“Nothing anti-Semitic in my speech!”

"If eggs are thrown, that is Mr. Muzicant's responsibility", Milo Rau made it clear that any form of violence against guests of the festival was unacceptable. He himself was completely astonished by the reactions of the past few days, as he had actually voted for someone who held more questionable positions when Omri Boehm's name came up for the "Speech to Europe". In the meantime, however, it has become clear: "In a time that is irreconcilable, the reconciler provokes." That is why we naturally stand by Boehm and his speech. It is very regrettable that partners (such as the Erste Stiftung, note) have dropped out due to external pressure.