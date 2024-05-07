Fan dream shattered
Pep makes it clear: “Returning to Bayern is not an option”
Pep Guardiola has nipped the nascent rumors of a return to FC Bayern in the bud. On Monday, the Spaniard emphasized that he will remain coach of Manchester City next season and that a return to Munich is not an option. In doing so, he dashed the cautious dreams of many Bayern fans.
There is simply no peace at Bayern. The season remains a rollercoaster ride in terms of play. And the planning for the new season behind the scenes has also been characterized by setbacks. It is still not clear who will coach the record champions next season. New names are constantly being mentioned, and the Munich team is constantly being turned down.
This also applies to Pep Guardiola. Rumors of a spectacular return of the iconic coach have persisted over the past few days, making the eyes of some Bayern fans light up. The speculation was fueled by a statement from sporting director Max Eberl, who spoke of an "unexpected door" that had opened for Bayern with regard to the coaching issue.
But one option remains
However, it is now clear: Pep will not step out of this door! The Man City coach's management made it clear to Sky: "Pep has FC Bayern in his heart, but he does not want to leave Manchester City this summer. He is very happy and has a contract until 2025. A return to FC Bayern is not an option."
However, the option of returning next year remains as a back door. Guardiola has not yet wanted to extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2025. But even in this case, Munich would need an interim solution. This could be Erik ten Hag. Although the Dutchman is not currently enjoying any great sporting success with Manchester United, Bayern are said to have made contact with him.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.