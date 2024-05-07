Vorteilswelt
His wife is worried

Heinz Hoenig: Son (3) “cries for dad every night”

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 10:50

Heinz Hoenig (72) is currently in hospital awaiting two life-saving operations. The drama is said to be particularly stressful for Hoenig's son Juliano (3). Wife Annika (39) also "has to stay strong".

comment0 Kommentare

A nightmare for the Hoenig family. Heinz Hoenig is fighting for survival in hospital in Berlin and Annika Kärsten-Hoenig is also stretched to her limits.

"I have to be strong now. I can't let anything else happen. Heinz needs me, normally he fought for me, now I'm fighting for him. It's the only option. I'll fight like a lioness for Heinz and my children. I have to do them justice too," she told Bild.

Wife Annika fears for Heinz Hoenig. (Bild: Christian Charisius / dpa / picturedesk.com)
Wife Annika fears for Heinz Hoenig.
(Bild: Christian Charisius / dpa / picturedesk.com)

"The big one cries every evening"
"The children are in the hotel. My girlfriend is with me and is looking after the children so that I can be with Heinz, and I'm very grateful to her for that," added the 39-year-old.

The situation is said to be particularly stressful for the eldest of their two children, Juliano and Jianni (1). "The older one cries every evening, because of course he understands that dad isn't doing well," admitted Kärsten-Hoenig. According to his wife, the actor does not know how bad things actually are for him.

Kärsten-Hoenig visits her Heinz every day
"I want to spend every minute near Heinz. Even now, when my husband is so unwell, I feel totally safe by his side. I want to be with him, it gives me strength and inner peace," confessed the mother-of-two. She is said to be in a very bad way in the midst of the drama between life and death, but she is trying to be strong for her two sons and Hoenig.

Financial worries about operations
The fight for survival is compounded by financial worries due to a lack of health insurance and Hoenig's small pension.

For days now, not only his family, but also fans and fellow actors have been worried about Heinz Hoenig's health. The star of films such as "Das Boot" is suffering from a bacterial infection that has damaged the stent he had inserted in his heart in 2012. Blood and fluid have leaked from the stent and the entire aorta now has to be replaced.

The actor also has a hole in his oesophagus, which could lead to fatal blood poisoning. Only a major operation can still save the 72-year-old, but this is extremely dangerous due to his weak condition.

