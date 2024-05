Knicks win opener, Denver desperate

The Timberwolves had a 32-point lead at one point and dealt with the Nuggets effectively, especially in defense. The team had to do without Rudy Gobert, who was absent due to the birth of his first child. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards were the best scorers for the visitors with 27 points each. Aaron Gordon scored 20 points for the Nuggets. Jokic ended the evening with a weak 16 points by his standards. He made just five baskets from the field.