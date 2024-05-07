Core crumbled – we’ve never had such bad luck before

And now? After the 6:1 against Turkey, Rangnick was dreading having to cancel players (keyword: "I don't have a rose for you") - now Austria's team boss will soon be sending out an SOS, he will no longer be spoiled for choice. "We can cope better with absences in some positions than in others. We don't have the width of France, Spain or Belgium," the German had always emphasized. Success at the EURO also depends on the core of the team. Without goalkeeper Alex Schlager, defensive boss Alaba and midfield heart Xaver Schlager, that core is crumbling.