19 cases of damage to property

Quartet of boys had a destructive rage out of boredom

Nachrichten
06.05.2024 20:00

What do you do when you're bored? Four 17-year-olds from Wels and Buchkirchen apparently asked themselves this question. But they didn't find a sensible answer - on the contrary. The quartet of boys have now been caught by the police committing damage to property - not an isolated incident.

comment0 Kommentare

As early as March 3, 2024, four young people were caught red-handed in the act of further damage to property. After extensive investigations, and because all four had filmed the majority of the crimes and also saved them on their cell phones, the four young people were charged with a total of 19 acts of damage to property in the period between October 19, 2023 and March 13, 2024, the police said in a statement.

Toilets vandalized
The youths damaged the public toilet in the municipality of Scharten several times and the public toilet in Eferding several times over the aforementioned period. In addition, the youths used illegal firecrackers to blow up a chewing gum machine and several objects such as guide posts and letterboxes. At Marchtrenk railroad station, at least one damaged monitor and one damaged toilet facility could be attributed to the youths.

High property damage
The four suspects are also charged with several acts of damage to property in Eferding. The damage amounted to a total of several tens of thousands of euros. All four have confessed to the crimes and cited boredom as the reason for their actions. The charges have been filed with the public prosecutor's office in Wels and the district administrative authority in Eferding.

