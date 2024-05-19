Because of road construction
The big crawl: tricky resettlement of ants
Ants are often referred to as the "health police of the forest" due to their importance for the ecosystem. However, sometimes wood ants need help themselves. For example, when their mound is in the way of a road project. The "Krone" accompanied two ant keepers in their work.
This time it is an anthill in Sulzhof in western Styria that needs to be relocated. Meadow wood ants have made their home in a garden under a spruce fence. The meeting point is at half past six in the morning, and local station manager Josef Kremser already has everything he needs for the operation on his trailer: Containers for the anthill, a bag of dried spruce needles, kerosene and molasses.
It's still quiet in the morning
It is still dawn when they arrive on site. "That's the best time," says Kremser. Because when it gets light, the busy little animals get to work...
Daughter Gudrun first coats the top edge of the containers with kerosene. "The ants don't like that, so they stay in the containers during transportation." The true extent of the anthill is not apparent at first glance, as much of it is underground. "I'm not sensitive, but today I strongly register the formic acid," Gudrun comments on the smells as she gradually transfers the mound into the garbage can she has brought with her.
Queen as the central element
The most important thing is that the queen is also present. "Sometimes there are even several of them. They are larger than the other ants and ensure the survival of the entire colony by laying eggs," say the experts.
This time, the anthill from Sulzhof will be located in Josef Kremser's forest. However, the Mountain and Nature Watch is also in constant contact with other forest owners to ensure that the creatures, which are extremely important for the forest floor, find a new home after their "evacuation". Preferably surrounded by spruce trees and in a sunny location.
Honeydew, the sugary excretion of aphids, is one of the forest ants' favorite foods. However, carcasses are also on the menu, so the insects clean up the forest.
60,000 little crawlers in the car
On the return journey, around 280 liters of material and 60,000 ants are on board. In most cases, however, resettlement is also necessary. The new "home address" has already been explored in advance. The ground was scraped a little, then the two of them emptied the container. The original anthill takes shape again about 20 kilometers away. Two spruce logs, prepared with incisions and molasses, are integrated into the pile. "As emergency rations and to calm stress," explains Josef Kremser. Last but not least, the mound is covered with spruce needles.
The ants are quickly back on their feet. Does the nest fit, are the larvae and queen doing well? "These are issues that are now occupying them," says Gudrun Kremser. This involves digging air holes and restarting the food supply.
Incidentally, anthills that need to be relocated can be reported to the provincial warning center on 0316/87777. Josef Kremser emphasizes: "We would be very pleased to welcome new members to the Eibiswald Mountain and Nature Watch and would like to arouse the interest of young people in particular with our varied activities."
Josef Fürbass
