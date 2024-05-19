The big crawl: tricky resettlement of ants

60,000 little crawlers in the car

On the return journey, around 280 liters of material and 60,000 ants are on board. In most cases, however, resettlement is also necessary. The new "home address" has already been explored in advance. The ground was scraped a little, then the two of them emptied the container. The original anthill takes shape again about 20 kilometers away. Two spruce logs, prepared with incisions and molasses, are integrated into the pile. "As emergency rations and to calm stress," explains Josef Kremser. Last but not least, the mound is covered with spruce needles.