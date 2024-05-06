New best time in sight – Rome as a mammoth task!

"Now comes the sprightliness"

It is clear that many factors, including the weather, play a role here. "I want to run around my best time in Graz," says Niklas, hoping for a good start to the season. After the last outdoor season, he had a lot of changes - new coach, new environment. "That fits well, but of course it was a big change." The times from the preparation compared to last year are good, Strohmayer-Dangl sees himself on the right track. "In the last few days, it's all about sprinting."