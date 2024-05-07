“Now I officially have a bird!”

Heraldic bird of the USA

Temmel has just been in front of the camera with colleague Gerard Butler, so he used the trip to us for a few days off: "You can't call it a vacation - I enjoy my work and love my job." But he particularly enjoyed the moments with the mighty animals: "They are really moving moments when you see these mighty animals high up in the air. I also didn't know that they don't get their white heads until they are five or six years old," he enthused while feeding the baby sea eagles, which were only a few days old. "For me, I've somehow come full circle by taking on the sponsorship. Because the bald eagle is the heraldic bird of the USA, so this is all very emotional for me." He spoke and christened his sponsored animal, a one-year-old bird, (three guesses, dear readers) with the name "Swen".