The buyer of the Hinterlehen estate in Saalfelden cited a former GDR pig farm as proof that he was a farmer. However, this has fallen into disrepair, with ruined buildings showing that there has been no activity there for ages. "Nothing has happened there since reunification. It's all a sham and the state has never looked at it," says Simon Heilig-Hofbauer (Green Party), member of the state parliament. The farm has also been a recurring topic in the local media in Thuringia in recent years. Nothing has happened on the site.