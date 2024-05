“Procrastination”: I’d rather do it tomorrow …

Psychologist Christina Beran from Vienna shows in an entertaining and helpful way how to get out of procrastination. She explains what it really takes - apart from to-do lists - to be able to work purposefully. She also talks about her personal everyday procrastination and humorously dispels myths.

"Doable. Good against procrastination." is published as a paperback by Facultas/maudrich. ISBN 978-3-99002-153-8