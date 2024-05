Our sports aces also dared to do the “powder dance”

A good show even in clothes

"I think we put on a good show even when we were dressed," joked table tennis ace Liu Jia. Riccardo Zoidl also used the day for a training session. Four hours by bike to Asten, "after which I was cleaned up again with the air compressor." And our swimming pros were also spick and span again after the "flour shoot". After all, Bernhard Reitshammer and Lena Kreundl had to swim their laps again after the change in front of the camera at the Olympic Center on the Linz Gugl. For the sake of cleanliness, of course! And then in the shower they stripped off completely. This time without an audience!