Police warn of sex traps and fake emails

"Sex blackmail" - shame as a means of exerting pressure

The victims receive an invitation or friend request from an attractive person they don't know via social networks or dating platforms. After an introductory phase, the victim is asked to switch to a video chat and show themselves naked, pose suggestively or masturbate. In order to appear credible, the other person sometimes makes the first move by showing themselves naked or starting to masturbate in front of the target. "The perpetrators record their counterpart and then threaten to publish videos or nude photos on social networks or to send them to the victim's family or friends. The perpetrators use the victim's fear and shame as leverage," says Hans-Peter Seewald, Head of Crime Prevention at the LKA in Tyrol.